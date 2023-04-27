 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Web Desk

Travis Scott reacts to Kylie Jenner's rumoured romance with Timothee Chalamet

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Travis Scott seemingly reacted to his ex-partner Kylie Jenner's new rumoured romance with Timothee Chalamet in his own style as he appeared partying with new girls in a club at friend's birthday on Wednesday.

American socialite and beauty mogul Kylie has embarked on a rumoured romance with Timothee Chalamet, leaving her children's daddy Scott at large to enjoy the company of new girls.

The 31-year-old Sicko Mode hitmaker appeared celebrating a friend's birthday at Bird Streets Club in the early hours of Wednesday morning with his entourage. 

Scott was seen leaving the West Hollywood club alongside his pals, avoiding cameras as he kept his gaze downwards.

Dressed in a distressed leather jacket, dark jeans was seen first time after reports of Kylie's affair with American actor Chalamet, who has received various accolades after kicking off his career as a teenager in television productions. He appeared in the drama series Homeland in 2012.

The rapper appeared shunning Kylie's new rumoured relationship as he was seen in his usual mood and famous look, wearing chains and sneakers. He also showed off a massive silver chain necklace and studded earrings.

Chalamet and Jenner have been communicating with each other almost every day, according to Us Weekly. The two have a really fun and flirty exchange between them, and the actor makes Kylie smile, a source told the publication.

Travis and Kylie called it quits once again after a years-long, off-on romance few months ago. The couple share two children together - daughter Stormi, five, and son Aire, 14 months.

