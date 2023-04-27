Kim Kardashian used 'teabags' to dye shapewear to her 'skin tone' before SKIMS

Kim Kardashian reveals she used her personal experience with shapewear brands to design SKIM.



The 41-year-old, who was invited to speak at the 2023 TIME100 Summit on Tuesday admitted she used to die her shape wear on tea bags.

She began: "It was filling the gap of something that didn't exist in the marketplace.

"For me, I was just looking for a solution to the fact that I love to wear shapewear and there wasn't a colour tone that fit my skin tone, let alone most of my friends," she told host Poppy Harlow.

"There was either a super light nude, which was a more pale colour and then the colour black. There was really nothing in between.

Kim confessed: "So I would take coffee and tea bags and I would put them in the sink or the bathtub and put shapewear in there."

"I would cut them all up because you know, the cuts weren't right and I found one of my original ones, I always kept them, and it was just so funny to look back and see what I would try to do," she recalled.