Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian used 'teabags' to dye shapewear to her 'skin tone' before SKIMS

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Kim Kardashian reveals she used her personal experience with shapewear brands to design SKIM.

The 41-year-old, who was invited to speak at the 2023 TIME100 Summit on Tuesday admitted she used to die her shape wear on tea bags.

She began: "It was filling the gap of something that didn't exist in the marketplace.

"For me, I was just looking for a solution to the fact that I love to wear shapewear and there wasn't a colour tone that fit my skin tone, let alone most of my friends," she told host Poppy Harlow.

"There was either a super light nude, which was a more pale colour and then the colour black. There was really nothing in between.

Kim confessed: "So I would take coffee and tea bags and I would put them in the sink or the bathtub and put shapewear in there."

"I would cut them all up because you know, the cuts weren't right and I found one of my original ones, I always kept them, and it was just so funny to look back and see what I would try to do," she recalled.

