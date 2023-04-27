 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Prince Harry speaks for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in court

Prince Harry has informed the court that phone calls between King Charles and Camilla were hacked during the 1990s.

The Duke of Sussex told the court through his lawyers that The Sun newspaper was involved in the hacking.

Harry's lawyers made the allegations as part of his case against the paper's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN), in which he claims they gathered information about him and other members of his family illegally.

According to express.co.uk, the lawyers said if the then-Prince of Wales and Camilla were intercepted then Harry's private information was also at risk.

NGN has denied all allegations made by the prince and in a separate claim by actor Hugh Grant.

Earlier, court filings made headlines with Harry's claim that his brother received a large sum of money as part of settlement with the newspaper.

