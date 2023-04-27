Alia Bhatt on sharing baby Raha's pictures: 'We don’t want...'

Alia Bhatt says 'she does not think that a baby should be a public personality'

New mom Alia Bhatt, who chose to keep her daughter Raha away from public eye, shares that Ranbir Kapoor and her does not want to share their daughter's pictures on social media.

In conversation with Vogue India, Alia stated that she is someone who is of the opinion that babies should not be a public figure. She does not even want to have any sort of conversation around her daughter at the moment.

"Ranbir and I are very clear on how long we don’t want Raha to be in the public eye for. We don’t even want to post her pictures on social media. I just don’t feel comfortable with any sort of conversation around my little baby right now. There have been so many good wishes, so many blessings. I’m constantly referred to as Raha’s mommy, which I love and find it very cute. But that’s all I’m okay with right now. I’m very protective of the people I love. And I genuinely don’t think that a baby needs to be a public personality. Again, that’s my opinion right now”, said Bhatt.

Gangubai Kathiawadi actress went on to say: "We’ll take each day as it comes. We also have to be practical as individuals in the public eye. And it’s not like we’re saying nobody can see her ever. It’s just for now. And people have mostly been very respectful about that."

As per Pinkvilla, Alia also recalled the time when she was retuning back to India from London and the paparazzi respected their privacy and voided clicking Raha’s pictures.

While mentioning the paps, she stated: "I genuinely believe that we are one industry. The paparazzi are like my work family and they have been very respectful. When I travelled back from London last month, all of them put their cameras away immediately at the airport. Not a single picture of Raha was circulated."

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She is now waiting for the release of her upcoming family entertainer film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.