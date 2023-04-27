 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kapil Sharma did not invite Bhumika Chawla on 'TKSS' for 'KKBKKJ' promotions: Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Bhumika made her acting debut with Salman Khans Tere Naam
Bhumika made her acting debut with Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam'

Bhumika Chawla reveals she was invited on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The actress was recently called upon for an interview by RJ Siddharth Kannan. During the conversation, she shared that she had no idea when the episode was shot.

“I said ‘I had no idea when it was shot’. But, they must have had some strategy. I felt bad for one second then I thought Venkatesh (Daggubati) sir wasn’t there. We are a couple in the film. I did my calculation. Since he wasn’t called, what would I say alone [in the show]? Those three couples were called, they are youngsters, and their equation is different. So, I said ‘thik hai.”

Meanwhile, Bhumika has also been absent from other promotional events as well. Therefore, she was asked about not being engaged in the activities. She added: “I have so much of an ego that I don’t go around people or even ask them.”

Chawla, who rose to fame with Satish Kaushik’s directorial film Tere Naam, also unveiled that she was offered Jab We Met, reports News18.

“Bobby Deol and I were supposed to star in it. Back then, it was called ‘Train’. The production changed and Ashtavinayak took over. Then Shahid and I were cast, then Shahid and Ayesha and then Shahid and Kareena. That’s how the things happened. But it’s okay. I move on from such things very fast.”

Bhumika Chawla was also offered Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt on sharing baby Raha's pictures: 'We don’t want...'

Alia Bhatt on sharing baby Raha's pictures: 'We don’t want...'
Rumors of Asim Riaz Being Launched by Salman Khan in 'Kick 2' Denied by Sources

Rumors of Asim Riaz Being Launched by Salman Khan in 'Kick 2' Denied by Sources
Shefali Shah reveals People Play Her Song

Shefali Shah reveals People Play Her Song "Sapne Mein Milti Hai" to Annoy Her
Rani Mukerji Turns Into a Model for Masaba Gupta, Poses in Pantsuit and Striking Glasses flawlessly

Rani Mukerji Turns Into a Model for Masaba Gupta, Poses in Pantsuit and Striking Glasses flawlessly

Raveena Tandon Says Women Rule TV Industry, Claims 'Women Are Paid Much Higher Than Men'

Raveena Tandon Says Women Rule TV Industry, Claims 'Women Are Paid Much Higher Than Men'
Priyanka Chopra shares people's reaction after she signed 'Fashion'

Priyanka Chopra shares people's reaction after she signed 'Fashion'
Alia Bhatt reveals 'how Ranbir Kapoor looks when he holds Raha in his arms'

Alia Bhatt reveals 'how Ranbir Kapoor looks when he holds Raha in his arms'
Aishwarya Rai reacts to channels spreading 'fake news' about Aaradhya's health

Aishwarya Rai reacts to channels spreading 'fake news' about Aaradhya's health
Salman Khan bumps into Sania Mirza's son Izaan and sister Anam in Dubai

Salman Khan bumps into Sania Mirza's son Izaan and sister Anam in Dubai
Shah Rukh Khan gears up to shoot major 'underwater' sequence for 'Dunki': Reports

Shah Rukh Khan gears up to shoot major 'underwater' sequence for 'Dunki': Reports
Aishwarya Rai shares connection with character name 'Nandini'

Aishwarya Rai shares connection with character name 'Nandini'
Zeenat Aman dedicates latest IG post to late actor Dev Anand, also shares an unseen pic

Zeenat Aman dedicates latest IG post to late actor Dev Anand, also shares an unseen pic