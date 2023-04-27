Kapil Sharma did not invite Bhumika Chawla on 'TKSS' for 'KKBKKJ' promotions: Deets inside

Bhumika made her acting debut with Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam'

Bhumika Chawla reveals she was invited on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The actress was recently called upon for an interview by RJ Siddharth Kannan. During the conversation, she shared that she had no idea when the episode was shot.

“I said ‘I had no idea when it was shot’. But, they must have had some strategy. I felt bad for one second then I thought Venkatesh (Daggubati) sir wasn’t there. We are a couple in the film. I did my calculation. Since he wasn’t called, what would I say alone [in the show]? Those three couples were called, they are youngsters, and their equation is different. So, I said ‘thik hai.”

Meanwhile, Bhumika has also been absent from other promotional events as well. Therefore, she was asked about not being engaged in the activities. She added: “I have so much of an ego that I don’t go around people or even ask them.”

Chawla, who rose to fame with Satish Kaushik’s directorial film Tere Naam, also unveiled that she was offered Jab We Met, reports News18.

“Bobby Deol and I were supposed to star in it. Back then, it was called ‘Train’. The production changed and Ashtavinayak took over. Then Shahid and I were cast, then Shahid and Ayesha and then Shahid and Kareena. That’s how the things happened. But it’s okay. I move on from such things very fast.”

Bhumika Chawla was also offered Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS.