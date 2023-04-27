Katherine Heigl reflects on ‘joyful’ time filming Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’

Katherine Heigl fondly talked about working on Netflix’s popular series, Firefly Lane, in an interview with People Magazine, ahead of the show’s final season premiere.

“It feels like a lifetime. And it feels like just yesterday,” she said of wrapping the second and final season of the show. “It’s just this odd feeling that I can’t believe it’s over.”

The actress, 44, also got candid the “incredible” cast and the bond she shares with them.

“I think at any work environment, you never know if you’re going to love your co-workers or hate them, or if you’re going to get along or just be respectful and professional with each other,” she said. “You don’t know. And that’s in any work environment.”

“So, mine is no different than anybody else’s in that way,” she continued. “Except that we’re either pretending to love each other or hate each other, but off-camera, it could be completely the opposite.”

The show’s cast includes: Sarah Chalke, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Yael Yurman, India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy, and Ignacio Serricchio.

“Every one of the people, every actor, every crew member, it was an incredibly good, decent, fun and talented group. And it made the day so much easier, so much more joyful,” she added.

In addition to working with her co-stars, the Suits alum admitted that she will miss her character Tully Hart and the friendship she shared with Kate Mularkey, played by Chalke.

“I really, really miss Tully and Kate. I loved these characters from the book and then fell even obviously more deeply in love with them through this journey,” she shared. “And it’s hard to let them go. I feel like I’ve lost a friend or something in Tully. She’s gone now. I never get to be her again.”

Heigl added that bidding farewell to the series is “very, very bittersweet,” adding, “I’m so grateful to have had the experience and I am a little heartbroken that it’s over, but it comes to an end.”

The second half of Firefly Lane season 2 premieres April 27th, 2023, on Netflix.