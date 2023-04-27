Keke Palmer talks releasing new music amid post-partum

Actor and musician Keke Palmer has finally spoken out about her career plans, and the desire to release her new music, since embracing motherhood as a new identity.

She broke it all down during an interview with People magazine.

There, she was quoted saying, “The movie and the album follow my journey in the music industry and how I came to own and being proud of being an independent artist and being a lone wolf in a lot of ways.”

“But in the movie, you start to see that a lot of times we create this lone wolf identity for ourselves, even though we have so much love around us.”

“It's just not always the love or the validation that we are sometimes seeking. And so it's my journey of discovering what it means to validate yourself and what it means to go where the love is, and that you are always going to create the best work from those that already support you. You don't have to convince anyone.”