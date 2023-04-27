Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke up weeks before Sydney Sweeney drama

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris actually broke up weeks before rumours about his relationship with co-star Sydney Sweeney started trending on the internet.

According to an insider that told Page Six, Paris and Powell broke up in early April after three years of dating. The insider noted that the split was amicable, despite Paris’ recent social media activity.

However, another source told People Magazine that this wasn’t the first time the pair had broken up during their relationship.

“Gigi and Glen had broken up several times,” the source told the outlet. “They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good.”

Powell, 34, recently wrapped filming his upcoming rom-com movie, Anyone But You, with Sweeney, 25. The pair fuelled romance rumours in the past months cosying up to one another on — and off — set.

Moreover, during their promotional appearances, fans found the chemistry between the two co-stars palpable, especially at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on Monday, April 24th, 2023.

The two bantered about Powell’s role in Top Gun: Maverick, as Sweeney nicknamed him ‘Top Gun.’ In response, he quipped, “I love when she calls me that.”

Although, according to Entertainment Tonight, who was first to report the news of Powell’s breakup, the Devotion star is “single” and “not dating his co-star Sydney Sweeney, who is still engaged to Jonathan Davino.”