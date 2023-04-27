 
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Prince William and Prince Harry will act ‘professional’ during King’s Coronation

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Despite the strained relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry, the two brothers will not let their feud affect how they are supposed to act during the Coronation of their father, King Charles.

According to an insider that told Us Weekly, The Prince of Wales, 40, and the Spare author, 38, “are professionals.”

“Obviously, they are brothers first and emotions are always there,” the insider added. “But they know how to act in front of the cameras. They’ve been in front of them their whole life.”

Prince Harry will be attending the historic event which is due in two weeks’ time, but without his wife Meghan Markle.

William, for his part, is looking forward to Charles’ “historic” day while also anticipating his own future as the direct heir to the British throne. “[It] means he’s one step closer to being King himself,” the insider told the outlet, adding that the prince has “lots of emotions” about inheriting the role.

Harry and William’s relationship has been on the rocks for several years, especially after the Duke of Sussex detailed how the Prince of Wales attacked him physically.

However, the palace hopes any tension will be smoothed over before coronation day. “The longer the feud continues, the less likely there’ll be a reconciliation,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this year.

“The palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry. It’s now or never.”

