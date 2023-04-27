 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘scared’ of returning to UK after stealing Prince Harry?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

File Footage 

Meghan Markle has been accused of being “scared” of coming back to UK after stealing their Prince Harry by Prince Diana’s former butler.

Speaking to GB News, Paul Burrell called the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to skip King Charles’ coronation to celebrate Prince Archie’s birthday “lame excuse.”

He suggested that the mother-of-two is afraid to return to UK knowing full well that the people of the country don’t like the fact that she has “stolen” their Prince.

Burrell said he was "not surprised" that Harry was attending the coronation alone, adding, "I don't think there's any chance of Meghan ever coming.”

"I did say a long time ago he will come alone, and he will leave her behind,” he said before calling her decision to snub the event for son’s birthday “lame excuse” noting that her daughter, Princess Lilibet’s first birthday was celebrated at Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee.

"I think she was scared of coming back to this country, and quite rightly, because the people of this country don't like the fact that she's stolen our prince," Burrell said.

"And she's literally brainwashed him, blinkered him and tied him down to his California mansion."


More From Royals:

Prince William and Prince Harry will act ‘professional’ during King’s Coronation video

Prince William and Prince Harry will act ‘professional’ during King’s Coronation
Did Prince William make a secret deal to stop Harry from suing newspaper?

Did Prince William make a secret deal to stop Harry from suing newspaper?

'Prince William spent 'large sum of money' on charity'

'Prince William spent 'large sum of money' on charity'
Prince Harry speaks for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in court

Prince Harry speaks for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in court

SHOCKING! Jennifer Aniston approves of online attack on Harry and Meghan

SHOCKING! Jennifer Aniston approves of online attack on Harry and Meghan

King Charles's sister Princess Anne to act as his guard at coronation

King Charles's sister Princess Anne to act as his guard at coronation

Meghan Markle 'injected issue of race' to spark firestorm around Buckingham Palace?

Meghan Markle 'injected issue of race' to spark firestorm around Buckingham Palace?
Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy stopped him making joke about Kate Middleton 'killer legs' at wedding

Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy stopped him making joke about Kate Middleton 'killer legs' at wedding
Prince Harry forcing Archie, Lilibet to grow up without grandpas video

Prince Harry forcing Archie, Lilibet to grow up without grandpas
King Charles bid for a Coronation on Archie’s birthday is ‘selfishness’ video

King Charles bid for a Coronation on Archie’s birthday is ‘selfishness’
Prince Harry ‘completely in isolation, in the freezer’ video

Prince Harry ‘completely in isolation, in the freezer’
Prince Harry feeling ‘jaded’ with US lifestyle video

Prince Harry feeling ‘jaded’ with US lifestyle