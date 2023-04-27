Meghan Markle ‘scared’ of returning to UK after stealing Prince Harry?

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been accused of being “scared” of coming back to UK after stealing their Prince Harry by Prince Diana’s former butler.

Speaking to GB News, Paul Burrell called the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to skip King Charles’ coronation to celebrate Prince Archie’s birthday “lame excuse.”

He suggested that the mother-of-two is afraid to return to UK knowing full well that the people of the country don’t like the fact that she has “stolen” their Prince.

Burrell said he was "not surprised" that Harry was attending the coronation alone, adding, "I don't think there's any chance of Meghan ever coming.”

"I did say a long time ago he will come alone, and he will leave her behind,” he said before calling her decision to snub the event for son’s birthday “lame excuse” noting that her daughter, Princess Lilibet’s first birthday was celebrated at Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee.

"I think she was scared of coming back to this country, and quite rightly, because the people of this country don't like the fact that she's stolen our prince," Burrell said.

"And she's literally brainwashed him, blinkered him and tied him down to his California mansion."



