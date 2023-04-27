 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
'The Little Mermaid' director gushes over Halle Bailey talent

The Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall recalled Halle Bailey's audition performance for Ariel's role made him emotional.

Speaking to British Vogue, the 62-year-old said, “She came in, and she sang ‘Part of Your World,’” he said. “And by the end of it, I was crying. I couldn’t believe the depth and the truth and the simplicity and passion she brought to the song. It was just so moving.”

Marshall told the magazine that he first saw 23-year-old's performance in Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack’s Where is the Love with her sister, Chlöe Bailey, at the Grammys in 2019.

“‘She looks like an angel,’” the director recounted.

The Chicago filmmaker also gushed over Bailey’s talent, as she “understood nuance, she understood truth and she showed all of those wonderful colors that Ariel needs.”

He revealed that “hundreds of other people” had auditioned for the role in the movie, but added that “the bar had already been set” with Bailey.

“And no one ever surpassed that bar,” he stated.

