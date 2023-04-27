Tom Brady vows to never date models again after Gisele Bündchen divorce

File Footage

Tom Brady has reportedly decided to never date any models again after parting ways with Brazilian bombshell Gisele Bündchen.



The former football quarterback is “done with models” and does not want his ex-wife, who knows everybody in the modelling world, to be involved in his future romances.

Listing the qualities Brady wants in his future partner, an insider told Radar Online that he hopes to find a woman who is “conservative, traditional.”

"After Gisele, Tom is done with models," the insider said before revealing the other reason Brady wants to involve with someone with low-key career.

"Gisele still knows everyone in the modeling industry, and the last thing he needs is his ex-wife involved in his future love life," the source revealed.

Announcing the separation in October 2022 following 13 years of marriage, Brady said the decision was "painful and difficult.”

"However, we only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," the athlete said.