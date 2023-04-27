Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘ringmasters’ of ‘own circus’

Experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry is the ‘true’ ringmaster behind the circus he’s creating.



Royal commentator Dan Wootton made these admissions and claims.

According to GB News, he believes Meghan’s bid that the media made a ‘circus’ out of them is ‘rubbish’.

Mainly because, “the ringmasters of this circus are the Duke and Duchess.”

To make matters worse, “Harry is now using a futile court case based on a personal vendetta less than two weeks before the Coronation to cause maximum damage.”

“King Charles needs to wise up that this is never going to stop,” he added.

Before concluding though, he admitted that while “I know it’s late in the day, but he should withdraw Harry’s invitation from the Coronation to make it clear his woke brand of treachery will not be consistently rewarded.”