Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
‘Paranoid egomaniac’ Prince Harry believes his ‘reputation has been sacrificed’

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry for acting as though his ‘reputation has been sacrificed’ when his ‘obsessions’ with the past are to blame.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton made these admissions and claims.

According to GB News, he made the admissions and claimed, “most shamefully they ensure that the crowning of King Charles the third will be mired in the murky and mucky campaigns of Harry and Meghan, who both claimed they quit the country to start a happy new life but are obsessed with bitterly dragging up the past.”

“But Harry’s witness statement instead fires shots at his own family, which made the front page of both The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian today.”

“Like any paranoid egomaniac, he claims his own reputation was once again sacrificed to improve the image of his “dangerous” stepmother, who will be crowned as Queen next Saturday.”

