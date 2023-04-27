 
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Web Desk

'Duke of Delusion' Prince Harry's 'unleashed a series of twisted grenades'

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the warpath, with no indication of stopping till their “deranged campaign brings down the Royal Family.”

Royal commentator Dan Wootton made these admissions and claims.

According to GB News, he made the admissions and claimed, “If you had any doubt about my contention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a mission to overshadow the Coronation as part of their deranged campaign to bring down the Royal Family, then the extraordinary developments in the High Court over the past 24 hours prove the case.”

“With just ten days before the biggest day in the life of King Charles and one of the most significant in the recent history of the British monarchy, the Duke of Delusion unleashed a series of twisted grenades against his own flesh and blood.”

Particularly, “The courtroom revelations about both the king and Prince William dash any hope of family reconciliation or peace next weekend.”

