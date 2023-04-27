 
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ to ‘fend off criticism’ from Prince Harry till his last breath

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Experts believe King Charles is slated to “continue fending off criticism” till his last day as monarch.

Royal author Danica Kirka issued these admissions and warnings.

Kirka believes, “Charles continues to fend off criticism from Prince Harry, whose memoir Spare painted his father as distant and unsympathetic toward a son who struggled with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.”

“Harry also contended the royal family should have done more to accept his wife, Meghan, a biracial American.”

