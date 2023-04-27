King Charles ‘too old’ to make his mark: ‘Desperate to succeed’

Experts believe King Charles’ age prevents him from doing too much during his reign, and the monarch is allegedly ‘well aware’ of the fact.



Royal author Danica Kirka issued these admissions and warnings.

Kirka believes “One reason Charles is so eager to get started may be because he knows he won’t have much time to make his mark.”

“The man who waited a lifetime to be king alluded to the march of time during a white tie dinner at the presidential palace in Berlin, saying he hoped he and Camilla would ‘live long enough’ to return to see the sapling they had just planted grow into a tree.”

“But there are speed bumps on the horizon, some linked to history, others to family.”