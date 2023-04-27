 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘too old’ to make his mark: ‘Desperate to succeed’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Experts believe King Charles’ age prevents him from doing too much during his reign, and the monarch is allegedly ‘well aware’ of the fact.

Royal author Danica Kirka issued these admissions and warnings.

Kirka believes “One reason Charles is so eager to get started may be because he knows he won’t have much time to make his mark.”

“The man who waited a lifetime to be king alluded to the march of time during a white tie dinner at the presidential palace in Berlin, saying he hoped he and Camilla would ‘live long enough’ to return to see the sapling they had just planted grow into a tree.”

“But there are speed bumps on the horizon, some linked to history, others to family.”

More From Royals:

Queen Camilla’s hairstylist laid bare her beauty prep for upcoming Coronation

Queen Camilla’s hairstylist laid bare her beauty prep for upcoming Coronation
Prince Harry’s ‘phone hacking case’ receives another ‘troubling’ blow video

Prince Harry’s ‘phone hacking case’ receives another ‘troubling’ blow

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Prince Harry: ‘He absolutely hates him’ video

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Prince Harry: ‘He absolutely hates him’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘ringmasters’ of ‘own circus’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘ringmasters’ of ‘own circus’
Meghan Markle ‘scared’ of returning to UK after stealing Prince Harry? video

Meghan Markle ‘scared’ of returning to UK after stealing Prince Harry?
Prince William and Prince Harry will act ‘professional’ during King’s Coronation video

Prince William and Prince Harry will act ‘professional’ during King’s Coronation
Did Prince William make a secret deal to stop Harry from suing newspaper?

Did Prince William make a secret deal to stop Harry from suing newspaper?

'Prince William spent 'large sum of money' on charity'

'Prince William spent 'large sum of money' on charity'
Prince Harry speaks for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in court

Prince Harry speaks for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in court

SHOCKING! Jennifer Aniston approves of online attack on Harry and Meghan

SHOCKING! Jennifer Aniston approves of online attack on Harry and Meghan

King Charles's sister Princess Anne to act as his guard at coronation

King Charles's sister Princess Anne to act as his guard at coronation

Meghan Markle 'injected issue of race' to spark firestorm around Buckingham Palace?

Meghan Markle 'injected issue of race' to spark firestorm around Buckingham Palace?