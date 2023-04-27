 
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Prince Harry: ‘He absolutely hates him’

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

File Footage 

Prince William has no desire to ever forgive his younger brother Prince Harry for all the damage that he has caused after stepping down as senior working royal post Meghan Markle marriage.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, a close friend of Prince of Wales said he would never “trust” the Duke of Sussex again after he disclosed the private details of his brother's settlement in a phone hacking case.

Secret details that William received money in a settlement with Rupert Murdoch in 2020 were revealed by Harry’s team as part of his own legal battle with the News Group Newspapers.

Now, the friend of William said Harry's actions were "scorched earth stuff... By revealing these secrets, he is burning everything to the ground.”

The insider went on to say that the father-of-two is "making it very clear that he considers his relationship with William is over.”

Disclosing how William feels about his brother now that he leaked the details of his private deal, the pal claimed, "William will never trust Harry again. How could he?”

"The truth is William absolutely hates Harry now and will never forgive him for the damage he has done to the family,” the source added.

This is the second blow William received from Harry, first being his claims in memoir Spare in which he stated that the Prince of Wales physically attacked him over an argument on Meghan. 


