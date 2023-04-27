Prince Harry’s ‘phone hacking case’ receives another ‘troubling’ blow

Prince Harry presented several evidences in the case he brought against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) for unlawful information gathering, which the publisher denies.

In recent developments, the Duke of Sussex provided more evidence in his witness statement this week, that the monarchy had made a “secret agreement” with Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper group that prevented him from bringing his phone hacking claims earlier.

On Tuesday, the high court was told by Harry’s barrister, David Sherborne, that the royal was first told of the agreement in 2012 and only brought his claim in 2019 after growing frustrated with NGN “filibustering” on the deal.

According to Daily Mail, Justice Fancourt said the Duke’s testimony struck him as “troubling” because it contradicts his original claim that he was unable to sue prior to 2019 as he “did not have the knowledge” of phone hacking.

“Another thing that is troubling me is what appears to be a factual inconsistency in the current pleaded case about the way the Duke of Sussex did not have the knowledge before 2019 to bring a claim and your proposed amendment which seems to say he would have brought a claim in 2012 except for the secret agreement.”

Sherborne then insisted that if he had brought a claim in 2012 it would have been “totally different” but the judge shot back, “I’m talking about the factual inconsistencies in the way the case is pleaded.”

The judge also questioned why the attorney had suddenly introduced this new evidence without making an application to submit it to the court.

The court is due to decide whether this new evidence will be admitted in the court.