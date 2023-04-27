Queen Camilla’s hairstylist laid bare her beauty prep for upcoming Coronation

Queen Consort Camilla is making sure she wouldn’t have a bad hair day at the upcoming May 6th Coronation ceremony.

As preparation for the historic royal event are in full-swing, Camilla’s hair colourist, Jo Hansford, spoke to Radio 4’s Nuala McGovern on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, about her beauty prep for the event, via People Magazine.

“I think she’s nervous — like any other person would be nervous,” the stylist, who has been tending to Camilla’s hair for 35 years, told the Women’s Hour interviewer.

The Queen Consort’s hair would need particular attention as she would be wearing the star of the show: the crown. Hence, her hairstyle has to be impeccable that is not messed up due to the crowning glory.

“I think the difficulty will be putting the crown on without changing the style,” Hansford explained. “How that happens, I don’t know because I won’t be there — I’ll be watching it on the telly.”

While Hansford won’t be at Westminster Abbey to make last-minute fixes to Camilla’s hair, she seemed confident in her work. “I’m sure her hair will look the same as it always looks, and it does look good now. In photos, it looks so much better — the colour because it’s softer and warmer.”

She added of the Queen’s hair colour, “Skin tones change...somebody who was dark brown when they were 20, certainly shouldn't be dark brown when they are 60...It needs to be a transition of being lighter, softer. I think she’ll look gorgeous.”

Buckingham Palace announced Queen Camilla, 75, will wear Queen Mary’s Crown for the event.