Russell Crowe gives befitting reply to The Pope Exorcist’s salary question

Russell Crowe knows how to dodge a question about money for his latest blockbuster The Pope’s Exorcist.



Speaking on 2Day FM's breakfast show on Thursday, the Gladiator star was asked about his payment for the movie by the hosts.

To this, Crowe quipped, “From a financial perspective, if you want specifics, I was amply taken care of, and if you want more specifics on the ongoing – there’s a kiss at every turn.”

“I have been in the business for a long time, and one of the things that I've always made sure of is because I know the type of commitment I give to something, I like to get paid to work,” stated the 59-year-old.

The hosts then confirmed whether the “kiss at every turn” comparison was “a peck or something more”.

Crowe replied, “Oh my lord! It’s not like that at all because there are other people you share it with.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Crowe expressed his elation over positive response to the movie.

“I am glad people are responding to it, they have seem to have fallen in love with the character and I was having a lot of fun playing the character, but you never know if people will get it or will you look like an idiot,” explained the actor.

Crowe added, “So far, I have only heard positive ticks from people.”