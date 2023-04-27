 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Russell Crowe gives befitting reply to The Pope Exorcist’s salary question

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Russell Crowe gives befitting reply to The Pope Exorcist’s salary question
Russell Crowe gives befitting reply to The Pope Exorcist’s salary question

Russell Crowe knows how to dodge a question about money for his latest blockbuster The Pope’s Exorcist.

Speaking on 2Day FM's breakfast show on Thursday, the Gladiator star was asked about his payment for the movie by the hosts.

To this, Crowe quipped, “From a financial perspective, if you want specifics, I was amply taken care of, and if you want more specifics on the ongoing – there’s a kiss at every turn.”

“I have been in the business for a long time, and one of the things that I've always made sure of is because I know the type of commitment I give to something, I like to get paid to work,” stated the 59-year-old.

The hosts then confirmed whether the “kiss at every turn” comparison was “a peck or something more”.

Crowe replied, “Oh my lord! It’s not like that at all because there are other people you share it with.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Crowe expressed his elation over positive response to the movie.

“I am glad people are responding to it, they have seem to have fallen in love with the character and I was having a lot of fun playing the character, but you never know if people will get it or will you look like an idiot,” explained the actor.

Crowe added, “So far, I have only heard positive ticks from people.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise starring ‘Mission Impossible 7’ may release early video

Tom Cruise starring ‘Mission Impossible 7’ may release early

James Corden addresses longtime friendship with Harry Styles

James Corden addresses longtime friendship with Harry Styles
Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson explains why they haven’t submitted for Emmys race

Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson explains why they haven’t submitted for Emmys race
Tom Brady vows to never date models again after Gisele Bündchen divorce video

Tom Brady vows to never date models again after Gisele Bündchen divorce
YouTube’s Billion Views Club welcomes Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ video

YouTube’s Billion Views Club welcomes Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us’
Melissa McCarthy shares first poster of Ursula ahead of ‘Little Mermaid’ release

Melissa McCarthy shares first poster of Ursula ahead of ‘Little Mermaid’ release
'The Little Mermaid' director gushes over Halle Bailey talent

'The Little Mermaid' director gushes over Halle Bailey talent
'E.T.' director Steven Spielberg rues editing firearms out of film video

'E.T.' director Steven Spielberg rues editing firearms out of film
Kevin Smith breaks his silence on struggling with mental health issue

Kevin Smith breaks his silence on struggling with mental health issue
‘Single’ Kim Kardashian has her eyes set on Brad Pitt: ’She’s aiming high’ video

‘Single’ Kim Kardashian has her eyes set on Brad Pitt: ’She’s aiming high’
Angelina Jolie 'honoured' to attend President Joe Biden’s state dinner

Angelina Jolie 'honoured' to attend President Joe Biden’s state dinner
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke up weeks before Sydney Sweeney drama

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke up weeks before Sydney Sweeney drama