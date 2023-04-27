 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Aishwarya Rai drops 'breathtaking' pictures of her, husband Abhishek reacts

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Aishwarya is currently busy promoting Ponniyin Selvan 2
Aishwarya is currently busy promoting 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is all set to feature in film Ponniyin Selvan 2, drops mesmerizing pictures of her leaving fans awestruck.

Not only the fans, but her husband Abhishek Bachchan and other celebrities could not resist reacting on the photos.

The Devdas actress added pictures on her Instagram handle by simply dropping a red heart in the caption. She looked regal wearing a heavy white ensemble by designer Manish Malhotra. She wore a statement necklace and earrings along with the dress. She straightened her hair and opted for a heavy make-up look.

Abhishek, after watching these pictures, went crazy and reacted on the post with a red heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Manish also dropped red hearts on the pictures. Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented “Ethereal”.

Apart from celebrities, fans are also going crazy over the new post. One of the fans commented: “Most beautiful ever.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “How can someone be that beautiful, just wowwww!”

As per Pinkvilla, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently promoting her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2 which is slated to release in cinemas on April 28. It also features Prakash Raj in a key role. 

More From Showbiz:

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to join Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2'?

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to join Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2'?
Katrina Kaif looks extremely gorgeous in THESE 'morning' pictures

Katrina Kaif looks extremely gorgeous in THESE 'morning' pictures
'The Kapil Sharma Show' latest teaser hints at Sunil Grover's comeback: WATCH

'The Kapil Sharma Show' latest teaser hints at Sunil Grover's comeback: WATCH
Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna death anniversary: Know about their famous films

Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna death anniversary: Know about their famous films
Kapil Sharma did not invite Bhumika Chawla on 'TKSS' for 'KKBKKJ' promotions: Deets inside

Kapil Sharma did not invite Bhumika Chawla on 'TKSS' for 'KKBKKJ' promotions: Deets inside
Alia Bhatt on sharing baby Raha's pictures: 'We don’t want...'

Alia Bhatt on sharing baby Raha's pictures: 'We don’t want...'
Rumors of Asim Riaz Being Launched by Salman Khan in 'Kick 2' Denied by Sources

Rumors of Asim Riaz Being Launched by Salman Khan in 'Kick 2' Denied by Sources
Shefali Shah reveals People Play Her Song

Shefali Shah reveals People Play Her Song "Sapne Mein Milti Hai" to Annoy Her
Rani Mukerji Turns Into a Model for Masaba Gupta, Poses in Pantsuit and Striking Glasses flawlessly

Rani Mukerji Turns Into a Model for Masaba Gupta, Poses in Pantsuit and Striking Glasses flawlessly

Raveena Tandon Says Women Rule TV Industry, Claims 'Women Are Paid Much Higher Than Men'

Raveena Tandon Says Women Rule TV Industry, Claims 'Women Are Paid Much Higher Than Men'
Priyanka Chopra shares people's reaction after she signed 'Fashion'

Priyanka Chopra shares people's reaction after she signed 'Fashion'
Alia Bhatt reveals 'how Ranbir Kapoor looks when he holds Raha in his arms'

Alia Bhatt reveals 'how Ranbir Kapoor looks when he holds Raha in his arms'