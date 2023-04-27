 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

William wants to hit back at Harry’s allegations like stepbrother Tom?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

William wants to hit back at Harry’s allegations like stepbrother Tom?
William wants to hit back at Harry’s allegations like stepbrother Tom?

Prince William reportedly wants to follow in his stepbrother Tom Parker Bowles footsteps in speaking out against Prince Harry’s allegations.

The British food critic defended his mother, Queen Consort Camilla, after the Duke of Sussex criticized her for being the reason behind the divorce of King Charles and Princess Diana while calling her a “villain” in his memoir Spare.

Tom said on The News Agents podcast that his mother married the new monarch, then Prince of Wales, only because of love and did not have any other intention or strategy in place.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed the Prince of Wales must like to do the same to his younger brother, who has been publically criticizing the Royal family since stepping down as working royal in 2020.

"I love that Tom spoke out about this because William would like to. He's fought for a change in strategy and he's been shut down,” Schofield said.

"And Tom does not have to stay under the never complain, never explain mantra because he's not a member of the Royal Family.

"He spoke out to defend his mother and I don't think Camilla was crawling, or desperately trying to get the crown,” she added.

"Her great-grandmother was Alice Keppel who was happily the mistress of the King – I don't think she even thought she'd get to marry him let alone be the Queen Consort. So good for her.

More From Royals:

Inside the once friendly bond between Kate Middleton and Prince Harry video

Inside the once friendly bond between Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
Prince Harry will be forgiven despite behaving ‘badly’: ‘He’s blood after all’ video

Prince Harry will be forgiven despite behaving ‘badly’: ‘He’s blood after all’
Meghan leaked letter written to Charles to create distraction from coronation? video

Meghan leaked letter written to Charles to create distraction from coronation?

Here’s what Camilla said on her and King Charles’ 18th wedding anniversary

Here’s what Camilla said on her and King Charles’ 18th wedding anniversary
Queen Camilla’s hairstylist laid bare her beauty prep for upcoming Coronation

Queen Camilla’s hairstylist laid bare her beauty prep for upcoming Coronation
Prince Harry’s ‘phone hacking case’ receives another ‘troubling’ blow video

Prince Harry’s ‘phone hacking case’ receives another ‘troubling’ blow

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Prince Harry: ‘He absolutely hates him’ video

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Prince Harry: ‘He absolutely hates him’
King Charles ‘too old’ to make his mark: ‘Desperate to succeed’ video

King Charles ‘too old’ to make his mark: ‘Desperate to succeed’
King Charles’ to ‘fend off criticism’ from Prince Harry till his last breath video

King Charles’ to ‘fend off criticism’ from Prince Harry till his last breath
‘Paranoid egomaniac’ Prince Harry believes his ‘reputation has been sacrificed’ video

‘Paranoid egomaniac’ Prince Harry believes his ‘reputation has been sacrificed’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘ringmasters’ of ‘own circus’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘ringmasters’ of ‘own circus’
Meghan Markle ‘scared’ of returning to UK after stealing Prince Harry? video

Meghan Markle ‘scared’ of returning to UK after stealing Prince Harry?