Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Kate Middleton ‘as worshipped as Diana’: ‘Meghan could never’

Experts believe Kate Middleton is slated to be worshiped whenever she comes to the US

Model and fashion entrepreneur Caprice made these shocking admissions.

In an interview with Closer, the fashion mogul weighed in on Kate’s appeal.

In Caprice’s eyes, “Princess Diana was worshipped in America and definitely contributed towards the obsession over there with the royals that there is today. She was the most famous woman in the world and on the cover of every magazine. People loved her vulnerability, beauty and warmth. Kate is heading in the same direction and could be just as worshipped as Diana – people seem to love her strength, resilience and elegance.”

“I imagine, if Kate goes to America this year, she’ll be a star in Hollywood, they’ll go absolutely nuts for her. There will be invites to everything – premieres, red carpets, A-list events, you name it. I think part of Kate’s appeal is that she doesn’t have an ego and doesn’t crave the spotlight. She knows she’s got a job to do.”

