Don Lemon speaks for first time after CNN firing: 'I’m doing well'

Don Lemon, who was terminated by CNN on Monday, appeared on a rec carpet event on Wednesday and spoke up for the first time since dismissal from the news channel.

“I don’t have to rush to another job — even if I want another job,” Lemon said on the red carpet at the Time 100 gala in New York City on Wednesday night.

“I want to work again. But I am lucky enough to be in a position where I don’t have to worry about those things” he added.



The 57-year-old host spoke to various media outlets at the gala, Lemon appeared in high spirits donning a smile on his face, despite his departure and alleged behavior in the workplace.

“I’m doing well, and I’m here to celebrate,” Lemon told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m happy to be here… I am happy to be moving in a new direction. I’m going to miss all the talented people and journalists at CNN, who are my friends and who I love, and who I’ve been speaking to… I’m fine, life is good.”

Speaking to Extra about his reaction to the news of his dismissal “I think my statement speaks for itself,” he said.

“Yeah, it was a surprise. But life goes on. That’s behind me, and we’ll see what happens in the future” Lemon added.

For the unaware, Lemon issued a statement after being fired on Monday, saying that he was “stunned” and also revealing that he was informed by his agent of his termination.