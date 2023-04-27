Here’s what Camilla said on her and King Charles’ 18th wedding anniversary

Queen Consort Camilla seemingly responded to a royal fan in a letter correspondence.

Jessica, an Italy-based royal fan who chronicles her messages to members of various royal families — and their replies — on her Instagram account, @royaladdicted_replies, via People Magazine.

Jessica had sent a card to King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, on their 18th anniversary on April 9th, she received a personalised reply from the Queen Consort herself.

“Thank you for your thoughtful message for our 18th Wedding Anniversary,” the typed message on Camilla’s personalised stationery read. “It is hard to believe how quickly time has flown by…!”

The response came in a card featuring a smiling photo of the King and Queen from a December visit to the Wrexham Association Football Club in North Wales, where they met with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to learn about the soccer team the two actors purchased in 2021.

Underneath the typed message was a handwritten signature, signed ‘Camilla R’ and embellished with an underline.

After she became Queen Consort following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September, Camilla has been signing her name with the ‘R’ at the end.

The R stands for ‘Regina,’ the Latin word for ‘queen.’ Similarly, King Charles uses the signature ‘Charles R,’ with ‘Rex’ being the Latin word for ‘king.’

Charles and Camilla tied the knot back in 2005, opting for a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. The nuptials were followed by a Church of England service of prayer and dedication at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.