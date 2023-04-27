 
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry will be forgiven despite behaving ‘badly’: ‘He’s blood after all’

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

File Footage 

Royal family reportedly never wanted Meghan Markle to attend King Charles coronation as the invitation was designed specifically in that way.

According to Radar Online, the Royal family only wanted to bring the Prince Harry home leaving the Duchess “outside.”

Speaking to the publication, an insider said that it part of the family’s masterplan to have Harry attend the ceremony alone so that they could make him see the damage that he’s done.

"The royals just want to bring Harry home, pull up the drawbridge and leave Meghan on the outside," the insider claimed.

The source went on to reveal that the invitation was specially designed in a way making sure neither Harry nor Meghan have prominent roles at the coronation.

"The senior royals kept their fingers crossed that Harry's sense of duty would make him feel obligated to fly to London for the most important day of his father's life," the source added.

"Meghan and Harry have attacked just about everyone and can't be trusted."

The outlet further shared that there still are hopes that the father-of-two would be forgiven by his father and brother Prince William as he’s their “blood.”

“No matter how badly Harry has behaved, he will eventually be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal family,” the source said, adding, "he's blood, after all."

