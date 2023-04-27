Meghan Markle’s returned to the ‘limelight with a vengeance’

Experts have just issued a dire warning regarding Meghan Markle’s return to the public.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations against Prince Harry.

She believes, “Even if we chalk up the timing of the Sussexes’ outing with William’s Anzac engagement as entirely accidental, the fact that the couple – and Meghan especially – has returned to the limelight with a vengeance so close to Charles’ coronation is a different story entirely.”

Before concluding she also added, “Because after months of Meghan staying out of public view, she’s baaack.”