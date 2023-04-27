 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s returned to the ‘limelight with a vengeance’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Experts have just issued a dire warning regarding Meghan Markle’s return to the public.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations against Prince Harry.

She believes, “Even if we chalk up the timing of the Sussexes’ outing with William’s Anzac engagement as entirely accidental, the fact that the couple – and Meghan especially – has returned to the limelight with a vengeance so close to Charles’ coronation is a different story entirely.”

Before concluding she also added, “Because after months of Meghan staying out of public view, she’s baaack.”

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle has a ‘game afoot’: ‘Whatever she might have been cooking up’ video

Meghan Markle has a ‘game afoot’: ‘Whatever she might have been cooking up’
Inside the once friendly bond between Kate Middleton and Prince Harry video

Inside the once friendly bond between Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
Prince Harry will be forgiven despite behaving ‘badly’: ‘He’s blood after all’ video

Prince Harry will be forgiven despite behaving ‘badly’: ‘He’s blood after all’
Meghan leaked letter written to Charles to create distraction from coronation? video

Meghan leaked letter written to Charles to create distraction from coronation?

Here’s what Camilla said on her and King Charles’ 18th wedding anniversary

Here’s what Camilla said on her and King Charles’ 18th wedding anniversary
Kate Middleton ‘as worshipped as Diana’: ‘Meghan could never’ video

Kate Middleton ‘as worshipped as Diana’: ‘Meghan could never’
William wants to hit back at Harry’s allegations like stepbrother Tom?

William wants to hit back at Harry’s allegations like stepbrother Tom?
Queen Camilla’s hairstylist laid bare her beauty prep for upcoming Coronation

Queen Camilla’s hairstylist laid bare her beauty prep for upcoming Coronation
Prince Harry’s ‘phone hacking case’ receives another ‘troubling’ blow video

Prince Harry’s ‘phone hacking case’ receives another ‘troubling’ blow

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Prince Harry: ‘He absolutely hates him’ video

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Prince Harry: ‘He absolutely hates him’
King Charles ‘too old’ to make his mark: ‘Desperate to succeed’ video

King Charles ‘too old’ to make his mark: ‘Desperate to succeed’
King Charles’ to ‘fend off criticism’ from Prince Harry till his last breath video

King Charles’ to ‘fend off criticism’ from Prince Harry till his last breath