 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘sacrificing sleep’ for Anzac Day while Harry ‘sacrifices dignity’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Experts have bashed Prince Harry for ‘chilling’ at a Lakers game while Prince William paid respects on Anzac Day.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations against Prince Harry.

She started by comparing the heir and spare, and admitted, “On one hand, we have the Sussexes giggling and laughing with Meghan embracing linen with all the brio of a wannabe influencer and Harry doing West Coast dad-trying-to-be-cool style with his T-shirt-under-a-suit thing.”

“Meanwhile, we had William back in London watching the sunrise as he solemnly laid an arrangement to make Anzac Day with a card reading: ‘In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom’.”

“Or to put it another way, while one man was sacrificing sleep to pay his respects, the other was sacrificing what dignity he has left.”

More From Royals:

Princess Diana did not think Charles was 'cut out to be king'

Princess Diana did not think Charles was 'cut out to be king'
Meghan Markle is looking ‘the fool’ for not ‘coming clean’ video

Meghan Markle is looking ‘the fool’ for not ‘coming clean’
Prince Harry’s life resembles ‘Vanderpump Rules’: ‘What the hell happened?' video

Prince Harry’s life resembles ‘Vanderpump Rules’: ‘What the hell happened?'
Meghan Markle’s returned to the ‘limelight with a vengeance’ video

Meghan Markle’s returned to the ‘limelight with a vengeance’
Meghan Markle has a ‘game afoot’: ‘Whatever she might have been cooking up’ video

Meghan Markle has a ‘game afoot’: ‘Whatever she might have been cooking up’
Inside the once friendly bond between Kate Middleton and Prince Harry video

Inside the once friendly bond between Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
Prince Harry will be forgiven despite behaving ‘badly’: ‘He’s blood after all’ video

Prince Harry will be forgiven despite behaving ‘badly’: ‘He’s blood after all’
Meghan leaked letter written to Charles to create distraction from coronation? video

Meghan leaked letter written to Charles to create distraction from coronation?

Here’s what Camilla said on her and King Charles’ 18th wedding anniversary

Here’s what Camilla said on her and King Charles’ 18th wedding anniversary
Kate Middleton ‘as worshipped as Diana’: ‘Meghan could never’ video

Kate Middleton ‘as worshipped as Diana’: ‘Meghan could never’
William wants to hit back at Harry’s allegations like stepbrother Tom?

William wants to hit back at Harry’s allegations like stepbrother Tom?
Queen Camilla’s hairstylist laid bare her beauty prep for upcoming Coronation

Queen Camilla’s hairstylist laid bare her beauty prep for upcoming Coronation