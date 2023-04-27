Prince William ‘sacrificing sleep’ for Anzac Day while Harry ‘sacrifices dignity’

Experts have bashed Prince Harry for ‘chilling’ at a Lakers game while Prince William paid respects on Anzac Day.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations against Prince Harry.

She started by comparing the heir and spare, and admitted, “On one hand, we have the Sussexes giggling and laughing with Meghan embracing linen with all the brio of a wannabe influencer and Harry doing West Coast dad-trying-to-be-cool style with his T-shirt-under-a-suit thing.”

“Meanwhile, we had William back in London watching the sunrise as he solemnly laid an arrangement to make Anzac Day with a card reading: ‘In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom’.”

“Or to put it another way, while one man was sacrificing sleep to pay his respects, the other was sacrificing what dignity he has left.”