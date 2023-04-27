Prince Harry’s life resembles ‘Vanderpump Rules’: ‘What the hell happened?'

Experts believe Prince Harry’s ‘stratospherically divergent’ from his brother Prince William, with ‘Kardashian-lite vanity’.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations against Prince Harry.

She started by questioning, “What the hell has happened to Harry? Why does his life now more closely resemble that of some Vanderpump Rules ‘star’ rather than the man who once promised to ‘to uphold the values’ of the late Queen?”

“There can be no greater and more perfect illustration of how stratospherically divergent Harry’s life is from his elder brother’s William’s than these two sets of images taken only hours apart: Kardashian-lite vanity outing versus sombre duty.”