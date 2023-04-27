 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Vikramaditya Motwane Weighs in on Debate Over Whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a 'Megalomaniac'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Vikramaditya Motwane gives his two cents on Sanjay Leela Bhansalis importance in industry
Vikramaditya Motwane gives his two cents on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's importance in industry 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Bollywood, known for his grand cinematic vision and larger-than-life productions. However, there have been speculations about his on-set behavior and his reputation as a "megalomaniac." Now, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has weighed in on the debate.

In a recent interview, Motwane was asked about his experiences working with Bhansali, and whether he thought the director was a megalomaniac. Motwane, who has directed critically acclaimed movies like "Udaan" and "Trapped," responded by saying that he did not think Bhansali was a megalomaniac.

Motwane went on to explain that Bhansali is a perfectionist who is deeply involved in every aspect of the filmmaking process, which can sometimes come across as being demanding or difficult to work with. However, Motwane added that Bhansali's passion for cinema is undeniable, and that he has the ability to bring out the best in his actors and crew.

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya to be featured on Labrinth’s new album

Zendaya to be featured on Labrinth’s new album
'Boba Fett' star speaks out against 'The Mandalorian'

'Boba Fett' star speaks out against 'The Mandalorian'
'Barry' season 4 witnesses nearly four-fold increase in viewership

'Barry' season 4 witnesses nearly four-fold increase in viewership
'Guardians' star Zoe Saldana confirms retirement as Gamora

'Guardians' star Zoe Saldana confirms retirement as Gamora

Don Lemon speaks for first time after CNN firing: 'I’m doing well'

Don Lemon speaks for first time after CNN firing: 'I’m doing well'
Riley Keough steps out with daughter and husband amid ongoing Presley lawsuit video

Riley Keough steps out with daughter and husband amid ongoing Presley lawsuit
Jada Pinkett Smith lands in trouble as Meta cancels ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith lands in trouble as Meta cancels ‘Red Table Talk’
'The Flash' director dishes on 'sequel' chances

'The Flash' director dishes on 'sequel' chances
Russell Crowe gives befitting reply to The Pope Exorcist’s salary question

Russell Crowe gives befitting reply to The Pope Exorcist’s salary question
A.I.-generated films likely to emerge in next two years, says Marvel's Joe Russo

A.I.-generated films likely to emerge in next two years, says Marvel's Joe Russo
Tom Cruise starring ‘Mission Impossible 7’ may release early video

Tom Cruise starring ‘Mission Impossible 7’ may release early

James Corden addresses longtime friendship with Harry Styles

James Corden addresses longtime friendship with Harry Styles