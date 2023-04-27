Vikramaditya Motwane Weighs in on Debate Over Whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a 'Megalomaniac'

Vikramaditya Motwane gives his two cents on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's importance in industry

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Bollywood, known for his grand cinematic vision and larger-than-life productions. However, there have been speculations about his on-set behavior and his reputation as a "megalomaniac." Now, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has weighed in on the debate.

In a recent interview, Motwane was asked about his experiences working with Bhansali, and whether he thought the director was a megalomaniac. Motwane, who has directed critically acclaimed movies like "Udaan" and "Trapped," responded by saying that he did not think Bhansali was a megalomaniac.

Motwane went on to explain that Bhansali is a perfectionist who is deeply involved in every aspect of the filmmaking process, which can sometimes come across as being demanding or difficult to work with. However, Motwane added that Bhansali's passion for cinema is undeniable, and that he has the ability to bring out the best in his actors and crew.