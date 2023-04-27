Chris Pratt contacts 'Guardians' director James Gunn while filming 'Avengers'

The Guardians of the Galaxy actors Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff kept in touch with the director James Gunn while they were shooting Avengers movies.

Gunn and casts of The Guardians of the Galaxy sat with The Hollywood Reporter's senior film writer Borys Kit and editor Aaron Couch for a cover story released on Wednesday.

The new Co-CEO of DC universe, who has written and directed all three Guardians films and the 2022 holiday special for Disney+, revealed that he's protective about the characters, particularly when they are handled by someone else.

Gunn specifically talked about how directors Joe and Anthony Russo handled them in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"They did some things that I wouldn't have wanted," Gunn said.

Gunn also admitted that even the actors also agree that he's the true authority on the Guardians.

As he told THR, Pratt and Klementieff both stayed in touch with him while on the set of the Avengers movies, "to make sure the direction was all right."

"I was being given directions, and I was like, 'I think I'm going to call James,' Klementieff told the publication.

The director also noted that he also didn't fully agree with the heroes' characterizations in the Avengers movies.

Gunn also recalled that while he agreed with Pratt's character, Peter Quill/Star-Lord, would have killed Gamora at her request, he disagreed with Peter punching Thanos' face during a crucial moment.

Pratt, Klementieff, and Gunn will team up again for the third Guardians film, which is releasing in theaters on Friday, May 5, 2023.