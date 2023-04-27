 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chris Pratt contacts 'Guardians' director James Gunn while filming 'Avengers'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Chris Pratt contacts Guardians director James Gunn while filming Avengers
Chris Pratt contacts 'Guardians' director James Gunn while filming 'Avengers'

The Guardians of the Galaxy actors Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff kept in touch with the director James Gunn while they were shooting Avengers movies.

Gunn and casts of The Guardians of the Galaxy sat with The Hollywood Reporter's senior film writer Borys Kit and editor Aaron Couch for a cover story released on Wednesday.

The new Co-CEO of DC universe, who has written and directed all three Guardians films and the 2022 holiday special for Disney+, revealed that he's protective about the characters, particularly when they are handled by someone else.

Gunn specifically talked about how directors Joe and Anthony Russo handled them in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"They did some things that I wouldn't have wanted," Gunn said.

Gunn also admitted that even the actors also agree that he's the true authority on the Guardians.

As he told THR, Pratt and Klementieff both stayed in touch with him while on the set of the Avengers movies, "to make sure the direction was all right."

"I was being given directions, and I was like, 'I think I'm going to call James,' Klementieff told the publication.

The director also noted that he also didn't fully agree with the heroes' characterizations in the Avengers movies.

Gunn also recalled that while he agreed with Pratt's character, Peter Quill/Star-Lord, would have killed Gamora at her request, he disagreed with Peter punching Thanos' face during a crucial moment.

Pratt, Klementieff, and Gunn will team up again for the third Guardians film, which is releasing in theaters on Friday, May 5, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Salma Hayek channels Hollywood glam at Time 100 Gala 2023

Salma Hayek channels Hollywood glam at Time 100 Gala 2023
Vin Diesel confirms 'Fast X' will be a double feature with Part 2 hitting theaters in 2025

Vin Diesel confirms 'Fast X' will be a double feature with Part 2 hitting theaters in 2025
Kim Kardashian takes credit for Donald Trump prison reform

Kim Kardashian takes credit for Donald Trump prison reform
Lionel Richie pours love on daughter, pens note

Lionel Richie pours love on daughter, pens note
Twice now first female K-pop group to chart three albums for six weeks

Twice now first female K-pop group to chart three albums for six weeks
Blackpink’s Rosé discusses her feelings about headlining Coachella

Blackpink’s Rosé discusses her feelings about headlining Coachella
‘The Flash’ director praises Ezra Miller

‘The Flash’ director praises Ezra Miller
Austin Butler fully transforms his look for ‘Dune 2’

Austin Butler fully transforms his look for ‘Dune 2’
Vikramaditya Motwane Weighs in on Debate Over Whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a 'Megalomaniac'

Vikramaditya Motwane Weighs in on Debate Over Whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a 'Megalomaniac'
Zendaya to be featured on Labrinth’s new album

Zendaya to be featured on Labrinth’s new album
'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk to star in critically acclaimed series

'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk to star in critically acclaimed series
'The little Mermaid' unveils eerily realistic character posters for Sebastian, Scuttle

'The little Mermaid' unveils eerily realistic character posters for Sebastian, Scuttle