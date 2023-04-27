'Warming seas may extinct life in ocean's twilight zones'

A representational image of the sea in which fishes can be seen. — Unsplash/File

A new study has revealed that life in twilight zones of the ocean may witness drastic reduction — even to the point of extinction — as "the food supply is becoming insufficient inside the ocean with the temperature of the seas rising".

The twilight zone is located between 200 to 1,000 metres below the surface of the ocean — home to a number of organisms such as lantern sharks and kite fin sharks.

The animals living in that zone rely on billions of tonnes of organic matter that include fish poo falling into the ocean's surface.

According to the study that was published in the journal Nature, the increasing temperature is reducing the food quantity that sunk down to the zone, meaning up to 40% of life in the twilight waters could be gone by the end of the century and its recovery could take a time span of thousands of years.

Katherine Crichton, the study's lead author and a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Exeter, told Guardian: "The rich variety of twilight zone life evolved in the last few million years, when ocean waters had cooled enough to act rather like a fridge, preserving the food for longer and improving conditions allowing life to thrive."

"According to the studies we have done, 15m years ago there wasn't all this life [in the twilight zone] and now, because of human activity, we may lose it all. It’s a huge loss of richness," Crichton said.

Crichton added: "Unless we rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, this could lead to the disappearance or extinction of much twilight zone life within 150 years, with effects spanning millennia thereafter."

Cardiff University's Paul Pearson said that warmer oceans also reduced carbon storage. This is because the "carbon that is sinking down as part of the marine snow" is eaten mostly by microbes nearer the surface, instead of falling further.

Less sinking means a faster carbon release, said Pearson who is also the principal investigator on the study.

Crichton explained that "the good part about the study was that we don't seem to have reached an irreversible point. We can't avoid some loss, but we can avoid the worst if we control emissions.”

UN programme that studies the twilight zones said: "Although poorly understood, the twilight zone contains possibly the world's largest and least exploited fish stock, and recycles [about] 80% of the organic material that sinks."

Crichton further expressed: "We still know relatively little about the ocean twilight zone, but using evidence from the past we can understand what may happen in the future. Her team's findings suggested significant changes may already be underway."

"The study offered three possible futures for the twilight zone: a low-carbon scenario, which allows for a total of 625 billion tonnes of emissions from 2010 onward; a medium scenario, which allows for 2,500 billion tonnes; and a high one, allowing for 5,000 billion tonnes. If we get to the medium or high scenario both are very bad news for the twilight zone," Crichton noted.

In an estimation carried out in 2022 by the University of Exeter-led Global Carbon Budget, total global CO2 emissions reached 40.6 billion tonnes. The emissions have been near 40 billion tonnes per annum from 2010-22.

Most of the CO2 in the study's low-carbon scenario has been already emitted.