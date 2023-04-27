Lionel Richie pours love on daughter, pens note

Lionel Richie expressed his love for her daughter after her wedding by penning a beautiful note.

“My little girl is all grown up and starting her own journey with the love of her life,” he stated in the Instagram post.

“You’ll always be my little bird, but I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Endless Love to you and Elliot,” Richie concluded.

Earlier the weekend, the Grammy winner daughter Sofia Richie walked down the aisle with music executive Elliot Grainge in a serene ceremony in France.



During an interview with E! News, Richie also shed light on his relationship with Grainge.

“I vetted the kid, I know who he is — I know his people,” Richie cheekily added.

“If you wish for anything for your kid, you want someone to love your kid as much as I love my kid, and he loves my kid,” the singer said.