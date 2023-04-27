Elon Musk meets Chuck Schumer, discusses AI, EVs

Elon Musk speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. — AFP/File

Tech billionaire and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk met with the US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and held a discussion on electric vehicles and issues regarding artificial intelligence (AI), Reuters reported citing media outlets.

After his departure from the meeting which last for about an hour, Musk told journalists that they talked about the future. "We talked about AI and the economy," he said.

Schumer, the Democrat, told reporters he had a very good meeting with Musk, who is also the CEO of the social media giant Twitter.

"We talked about Buffalo [New York] — Tesla has a large plant in Buffalo. And we talked about AI." He said.

Earlier this month, Schumer said: "He had launched an effort to establish rules on artificial intelligence to address national security and education concerns, as use of programs like ChatGPT becomes widespread."

Schumer was of the view that "he had drafted and circulated a framework that outlines a new regulatory regime that would prevent potentially catastrophic damage to our country while simultaneously making sure the US advances and leads in this transformative technology."

Last month, Elon Musk, 51, alongside a group of AI experts and technology executives wrote an open letter in which they called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI's GPT 4, citing potential risks to society and civilisation.

The letter, issued by Future of Life Institute, read: "Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable."

In the US Capital, legislators are stressing AI regulations. A Democratic Senate Intelligence Committee chair Mark Warner in a letter sent to AI CEOs on Wednesday asked them to step forward and address concerns posed by AI.

On Wednesday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo while talking to reporters said: The Biden administration is working as aggressively as possible to figure out our approach to AI.

"The challenge is you don't want to stifle innovation in a brand new area with massive potential. The risks related to misinformation and deep fakes etcetera are massive," noted Raimondo.

Earlier this year, CEO SpaceX Musk met two top White House officials in Washington and discussed how the administration and his company could move forward to produce electric vehicles in the country.