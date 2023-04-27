 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Zarina Wahab Asks Public to Pray for Son Sooraj Pancholi as Verdict in Jiah Khan Case Looms

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Zarina Wahab Requests Prayers for Son Sooraj Pancholi as Verdict in Jiah Khan Case Looms
Zarina Wahab Requests Prayers for Son Sooraj Pancholi as Verdict in Jiah Khan Case Looms

As the verdict for the Jiah Khan case approaches, actor Sooraj Pancholi's mother, veteran actress Zarina Wahab, has appealed to the public to pray for her son. Sooraj Pancholi has been accused of abetting the suicide of his former girlfriend, Jiah Khan, who was found dead in her apartment in 2013.

In a recent interview, Zarina Wahab shared that her son is innocent and that she is confident that justice will be served. She also expressed her concern about the negative impact that the ongoing case has had on her son's career and personal life.

Wahab stated that Sooraj has been facing immense mental and emotional pressure, and that the family has been dealing with the case for the past ten years. She also appealed to the media to respect their privacy and not publish any speculative or sensationalized reports.

The verdict for the Jiah Khan case is expected to be announced soon, and both the Khan and Pancholi families are eagerly awaiting the outcome.

More From Showbiz:

Jiah Khan's Mother, Rabia Khan, Continues Fight for Justice and Uncertain About Outcome of Her Truth

Jiah Khan's Mother, Rabia Khan, Continues Fight for Justice and Uncertain About Outcome of Her Truth
Bhumika Chawla Reveals She Was Supposed to Star in Bajirao Mastani After Tere Naam

Bhumika Chawla Reveals She Was Supposed to Star in Bajirao Mastani After Tere Naam
Manoj Bajpayee Shares Heartwarming Family Photo With Wife Shabana and Daughter

Manoj Bajpayee Shares Heartwarming Family Photo With Wife Shabana and Daughter
Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to join Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2'?

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to join Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2'?
Aishwarya Rai drops 'breathtaking' pictures of her, husband Abhishek reacts

Aishwarya Rai drops 'breathtaking' pictures of her, husband Abhishek reacts
Katrina Kaif looks extremely gorgeous in THESE 'morning' pictures

Katrina Kaif looks extremely gorgeous in THESE 'morning' pictures
'The Kapil Sharma Show' latest teaser hints at Sunil Grover's comeback: WATCH

'The Kapil Sharma Show' latest teaser hints at Sunil Grover's comeback: WATCH
Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna death anniversary: Know about their famous films

Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna death anniversary: Know about their famous films
Kapil Sharma did not invite Bhumika Chawla on 'TKSS' for 'KKBKKJ' promotions: Deets inside

Kapil Sharma did not invite Bhumika Chawla on 'TKSS' for 'KKBKKJ' promotions: Deets inside
Alia Bhatt on sharing baby Raha's pictures: 'We don’t want...'

Alia Bhatt on sharing baby Raha's pictures: 'We don’t want...'
Rumors of Asim Riaz Being Launched by Salman Khan in 'Kick 2' Denied by Sources

Rumors of Asim Riaz Being Launched by Salman Khan in 'Kick 2' Denied by Sources
Shefali Shah reveals People Play Her Song

Shefali Shah reveals People Play Her Song "Sapne Mein Milti Hai" to Annoy Her