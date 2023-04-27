Zarina Wahab Asks Public to Pray for Son Sooraj Pancholi as Verdict in Jiah Khan Case Looms

Zarina Wahab Requests Prayers for Son Sooraj Pancholi as Verdict in Jiah Khan Case Looms

As the verdict for the Jiah Khan case approaches, actor Sooraj Pancholi's mother, veteran actress Zarina Wahab, has appealed to the public to pray for her son. Sooraj Pancholi has been accused of abetting the suicide of his former girlfriend, Jiah Khan, who was found dead in her apartment in 2013.

In a recent interview, Zarina Wahab shared that her son is innocent and that she is confident that justice will be served. She also expressed her concern about the negative impact that the ongoing case has had on her son's career and personal life.

Wahab stated that Sooraj has been facing immense mental and emotional pressure, and that the family has been dealing with the case for the past ten years. She also appealed to the media to respect their privacy and not publish any speculative or sensationalized reports.

The verdict for the Jiah Khan case is expected to be announced soon, and both the Khan and Pancholi families are eagerly awaiting the outcome.