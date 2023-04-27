 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Fifty Fifty 2nd girl group to enter Top 50 of Billboard Hot 100

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

This makes them the third K-pop group to have reached the Top 50 after Blackpink and BTS
This makes them the third K-pop group to have reached the Top 50 after Blackpink and BTS

K-pop group Fifty Fifty is now the second Korean girl group to have entered the Top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They are also the fastest girl group to have achieved the feat.

They previously became the fastest ever K-pop group to have made it to the chart by debuting at 100 only four months after their debut. 

Their hit track Cupid has been steadily climbing upwards ever since, and on their fifth consecutive week on the list, they hit No. 50.

This makes them the third K-pop group to have reached the Top 50 after Blackpink and BTS and they are also the quickest to have done so. 

They also made their way to the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for the first time, rising to No. 9 along with holding No. 10 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

More From Entertainment:

Viola Davis eyes 'zombie' film like 'Train to Busan'

Viola Davis eyes 'zombie' film like 'Train to Busan'
Salma Hayek channels Hollywood glam at Time 100 Gala 2023

Salma Hayek channels Hollywood glam at Time 100 Gala 2023
Vin Diesel confirms 'Fast X' will be a double feature with Part 2 hitting theaters in 2025

Vin Diesel confirms 'Fast X' will be a double feature with Part 2 hitting theaters in 2025
Kim Kardashian takes credit for Donald Trump prison reform

Kim Kardashian takes credit for Donald Trump prison reform
K-pop group Fifty Fifty faces plagiarism allegations

K-pop group Fifty Fifty faces plagiarism allegations
Lionel Richie pours love on daughter, pens note

Lionel Richie pours love on daughter, pens note
Chris Pratt contacts 'Guardians' director James Gunn while filming 'Avengers'

Chris Pratt contacts 'Guardians' director James Gunn while filming 'Avengers'
Twice now first female K-pop group to chart three albums for six weeks

Twice now first female K-pop group to chart three albums for six weeks
Blackpink’s Rosé discusses her feelings about headlining Coachella

Blackpink’s Rosé discusses her feelings about headlining Coachella
‘The Flash’ director praises Ezra Miller

‘The Flash’ director praises Ezra Miller
Austin Butler fully transforms his look for ‘Dune 2’

Austin Butler fully transforms his look for ‘Dune 2’
Vikramaditya Motwane Weighs in on Debate Over Whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a 'Megalomaniac'

Vikramaditya Motwane Weighs in on Debate Over Whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a 'Megalomaniac'