Princess Diana did not think Charles was 'cut out to be king'

Princess Diana, who died in 1997 car crash, did not reportedly think her ex-husband Charles was fit to be king, according to royal experts.

Prince William and Prince Harry's mother, before her tragic death, had shared her thoughts about Charles' future role as monarch to a former royal correspondent for the BBC Jennie Bond.

Diana revealed that Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son struggled with his role as heir, Bond recently told The Telegraph.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital Diana questioned whether "The Boy Wonder," as she referred to Charles, could step up to the role when the time came.

"Diana said on several occasions that she knew she never would be queen and that she was convinced that Charles would never be king," Andersen explained.

The author added: "She was a great believer in signs and omens and dreams, and they were all telling her that [Prince] William, not Charles, would succeed Elizabeth II. [But] she was wrong about that and a lot of other things."

Andersen noted that Diana would have likely been horrified by the thought of her former husband’s mistress being crowned beside him.

"Diana would have been absolutely gobsmacked by the thought of Camilla marrying Charles, much less being crowned queen beside him," according to Andersen.

Diana, who was also known for giving nicknames, referred to Camilla as "The Rotweiller," while Charles was coined "The Boy Wonder," according to Andersen.

Diana told Bond from her Kensington Palace home she felt Charles was "never cut out to be king" and had "enough problems" as heir to the throne.

"The truth is that Charles would be much happier living in Tuscany, painting the landscape or studying architecture," she told Bond.

According to the same outlet, Bond also claimed Diana felt Charles needed to overhaul some of his patronages. The outlet noted that, at the time, he had already been working with several environmental charities and organizations for 30 years.

Diana's former butler Paul Burrell previously claimed that Charles could be too old to take over from the Queen.