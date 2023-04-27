Georgina Rodriguez reacts to split rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez has broken her silence on reports that she's about to split with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo.



The soccer star has been dating the Argentinean beauty for seven years since meeting her in 2016. The lovebirds have five children together, with Georgina being the biological mother of two of them.

Now, as per reports, cracks are starting to appear in Georgina and Ronaldo's relationship. Portuguese TV show host Leo Caeiro recently said that it's likely that Ronaldo and Rodriguez will breakup.

The Al-Nassr superstar is increasingly annoyed by his partner's 'selfish behavior', Sportskeeda, citing reports, has claimed.

As per reports Ronaldo feels Georgina is less interested in him and their family amidst her lavish lifestyle.

After days of speculations and rumours about her relationship with the footballer, the 29-year-old model appears to react to the matter as she wrote in an Instagram story: "The envious invents the rumor. The gossiper spreads it."

Although Rodriguez seemed to address recent reports about her possibly breaking up with Ronaldo, she's yet to directly rubbish those claims. While, Ronaldo has also not opened up on the matter.

She previously responded to the people's query about her wedding plans with the star, revealing that she already feels married to the Portuguese icon, but she expects an official ceremony to happen,

Georgina said: "I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God; that's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day, though, a ceremony will follow. I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."