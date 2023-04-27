 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodriguez reacts to split rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Georgina Rodriguez reacts to split rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez has broken her silence on reports that she's about to split with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The soccer star has been dating the Argentinean beauty for seven years since meeting her in 2016. The lovebirds have five children together, with Georgina being the biological mother of two of them.

Now, as per reports, cracks are starting to appear in Georgina and Ronaldo's relationship. Portuguese TV show host Leo Caeiro recently said that it's likely that Ronaldo and Rodriguez will breakup.

The Al-Nassr superstar is increasingly annoyed by his partner's 'selfish behavior', Sportskeeda, citing reports, has claimed.

As per reports Ronaldo feels Georgina is less interested in him and their family amidst her lavish lifestyle.

After days of speculations and rumours about her relationship with the footballer, the 29-year-old model appears to react to the matter as she wrote in an Instagram story: "The envious invents the rumor. The gossiper spreads it."

Although Rodriguez seemed to address recent reports about her possibly breaking up with Ronaldo, she's yet to directly rubbish those claims. While, Ronaldo has also not opened up on the matter.

She previously responded to the people's query about her wedding plans with the star, revealing that she already feels married to the Portuguese icon, but she expects an official ceremony to happen,

Georgina said: "I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God; that's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day, though, a ceremony will follow. I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé files petition in US court to challenge $2.7 million tax liability

Beyoncé files petition in US court to challenge $2.7 million tax liability
Netflix 'Queen Charlotte' star Corey Mylchreest calls Freddie Dennis 'heartthrob'

Netflix 'Queen Charlotte' star Corey Mylchreest calls Freddie Dennis 'heartthrob'
Ke Huy Quan responds to fans' request for his return in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Ke Huy Quan responds to fans' request for his return in 'Indiana Jones 5'
K-pop group Brave Girls sign on with Warner Music Korea

K-pop group Brave Girls sign on with Warner Music Korea
K-pop band Seventeen’s Hoshi and Vernon discuss their interests

K-pop band Seventeen’s Hoshi and Vernon discuss their interests
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Joy to go on hiatus for health reasons

K-pop group Red Velvet’s Joy to go on hiatus for health reasons
K-pop group Kingdom’s Arthur will halt activities due to health concerns

K-pop group Kingdom’s Arthur will halt activities due to health concerns
Netflix 'Black Mirror' creator teases new season to be 'kind of a reboot'

Netflix 'Black Mirror' creator teases new season to be 'kind of a reboot'
K-pop group Fifty Fifty 2nd girl group to enter Top 50 of Billboard Hot 100

K-pop group Fifty Fifty 2nd girl group to enter Top 50 of Billboard Hot 100
Viola Davis eyes 'zombie' film like 'Train to Busan'

Viola Davis eyes 'zombie' film like 'Train to Busan'
Salma Hayek channels Hollywood glam at Time 100 Gala 2023

Salma Hayek channels Hollywood glam at Time 100 Gala 2023
Vin Diesel confirms 'Fast X' will be a double feature with Part 2 hitting theaters in 2025

Vin Diesel confirms 'Fast X' will be a double feature with Part 2 hitting theaters in 2025