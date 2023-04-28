 
Royals
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Web Desk

'Harry shouldn't be surprised if royals just manage to talk about weather at coronation'

Prince Harry did not inform Prince William that he would reveal the existence of his secret settlement from News Group Newspapers in court documents.

With his latest move he also exposed what he claimed was a “secret agreement” between the palace and NGN.

Harry's decision to mention his brother's deal with NGN came just days before he reunite with his family at King Charles coronation.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said, "We can now see why Harry is going to scarper immediately after the Coronation service. What an untrustworthy human being."

She said, "Harry has invaded William's privacy about his confidential arrangement over phone hacking.

It's more evidence that Harry can't be trusted, so he shouldn't be surprised if his family just about manage to talk about the weather. He obviously has no sense of shame."

