Harry offends King Charles and Queen as he refers to father's infidelity

King Charles was glad that Prince Harry agreed to attend his coronation and commentators were hoping that the relations between the Duke of Sussex and the royal family would start improving.

But days before the coronation, court documents submitted by Harry in connection with a lawsuit have revealed that they mentioned William's secret deal with a newspaper and had a reference to his father's infidelity.

This new development before the coronation suggests that Harry may still attend the ceremony but he won't be getting the kind of welcome people were expecting.

The Duke of Sussex has not only offended his father and brother but also Queen Consort Camilla with his court documents.

Prince Harry has informed the court that the phone calls between King Charles and Camilla were hacked during the 1990s when the then Prince of Wales was still married to Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex told the court through his lawyers that The Sun newspaper was involved in the hacking.

Harry's lawyers made the allegations as part of his case against the paper's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN), in which he claims they gathered information about him and other members of his family illegally.

According to express.co.uk, the lawyers said if the then-Prince of Wales and Camilla were intercepted then Harry's private information was also at risk.

NGN has denied all allegations made by the prince and in a separate claim by actor Hugh Grant.

Earlier, court filings made headlines with Harry's claim that his brother received a large sum of money as part of settlement with the newspaper