Kim Kardashian family wants her to move on after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian’s family has been urging her to get back in the dating game months after she parted ways with former beau Pete Davidson.



The reality TV megastar, who has been co-parenting her kids with her ex-husband Kanye West, is being encouraged by her mother Kris Jenner and sisters to move on.

"Her family is encouraging her to get back out there again and everyone just wants her to be happy and continue to succeed in all ways," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The source went on to say that The Kardashian star and the rapper are, "fine enough" and she is doing "her best to maintain a good co-parenting relationship with him."

"Kim is doing great and just wants to move forward and be happy,” shared the insider.

Disclosing the expectation Kim has for her future romance, the insider said, "She wants the next person she dates and brings into her family’s lives to be stable, supportive, loving, and consistent across the board.”

This comes after another insider spilt to the publication that Kim is ready to start dating again. "Kim is more open to dating again and putting herself out there. She is feeling good and confident, and is in a great place,” the insider said.