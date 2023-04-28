 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian family wants her to move on after Pete Davidson split

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

File Footage 

Kim Kardashian’s family has been urging her to get back in the dating game months after she parted ways with former beau Pete Davidson.

The reality TV megastar, who has been co-parenting her kids with her ex-husband Kanye West, is being encouraged by her mother Kris Jenner and sisters to move on.

"Her family is encouraging her to get back out there again and everyone just wants her to be happy and continue to succeed in all ways," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The source went on to say that The Kardashian star and the rapper are, "fine enough" and she is doing "her best to maintain a good co-parenting relationship with him."

"Kim is doing great and just wants to move forward and be happy,” shared the insider.

Disclosing the expectation Kim has for her future romance, the insider said, "She wants the next person she dates and brings into her family’s lives to be stable, supportive, loving, and consistent across the board.”

This comes after another insider spilt to the publication that Kim is ready to start dating again. "Kim is more open to dating again and putting herself out there. She is feeling good and confident, and is in a great place,” the insider said. 

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson showers praises on new flame Chase Sui Wonders: ‘She’s the best’ video

Pete Davidson showers praises on new flame Chase Sui Wonders: ‘She’s the best’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are '35%' compatible, says psychic: 'Mismatched pairing' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are '35%' compatible, says psychic: 'Mismatched pairing'
Meghan Markle signs with WME for representation: Details Inside video

Meghan Markle signs with WME for representation: Details Inside
Ed Sheeran sings at copyright trial

Ed Sheeran sings at copyright trial
Dolly Parton to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards

Dolly Parton to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards
The Kardashians season 3 trailer - Kim calls out Kanye West’s 'lies' video

The Kardashians season 3 trailer - Kim calls out Kanye West’s 'lies'

Fernando Alonso opens up on 'romance' with Taylor Swift

Fernando Alonso opens up on 'romance' with Taylor Swift
Kim Kardashian shares adorable post ahead of 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian shares adorable post ahead of 2023 Met Gala
Georgina Rodriguez reacts to split rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez reacts to split rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo
Beyoncé files petition in US court to challenge $2.7 million tax liability

Beyoncé files petition in US court to challenge $2.7 million tax liability
Netflix 'Queen Charlotte' star Corey Mylchreest calls Freddie Dennis 'heartthrob'

Netflix 'Queen Charlotte' star Corey Mylchreest calls Freddie Dennis 'heartthrob'
Katy Perry teases 'wild' time in Windsor Castle ahead of King coronation video

Katy Perry teases 'wild' time in Windsor Castle ahead of King coronation