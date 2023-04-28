 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Hugh Grant calls out UK tabloid for ‘using the law’ to ‘conceal’ illegal acts

Hugh Grant has recently accused the publisher The Sun for “breaking and entering of private property” to obtain information via “illegal ways”.

The outlet reported that the Notting Hill star appeared on the final day of a hearing at the High Court and claimed that his “private information” was unlawfully accessed.

In a statement, Grant said, “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by The Sun, including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking, and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me.”

The Music And Lyrics actor found it “shocking” to learn that he and his associates, were “targeted by The Sun” during the “Leveson Inquiry”.

“I found it astonishing that The Sun carried out these unlawful acts against me at a time when I was preparing to give evidence to a public inquiry on press ethics,” stated the Paddington 2 actor.

However, Grant remarked that all of this was “concealed” from him at the time.

“The defendant clearly considers itself above the law and is using the law now in a way I believe it was never intended, that is to further cover up and conceal what it has done,” asserted Grant in his statement.

Grant also added, “I strongly believe that cannot be allowed to happen and that what it has done must be brought to light.”

Meanwhile, The Sun strongly denied the allegations, saying, “it ever commissioned anyone to break into Hugh Grant’s home” per Independent

