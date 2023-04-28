 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is ‘most secure man’ she’s ever been with

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

File Footage 

Priyanka Chopra showered praises on her husband Nick Jonas while saying that he is the “most secure man” she has ever been with in latest interview.

Speaking to Today, the Citadel star gushed over her better half as she detailed how he helps throughout the day.

“My husband is the kindest, most generous, gentle, thoughtful man — and also extremely intelligent and patient,” she said. “He's my cheerleader.”

Adding how Nick is the “most secure man” she’s ever been in relationship with, Priyanka said, “He gets extremely excited at my wins. He takes off my extensions at the end of the night.”

“He fixes my dress when I walk off stage and makes sure it looks right when I'm on the carpet. He brings me my coffee first thing in the morning.

“He's just so even-tempered, can handle anything thrown at him,” she added. “And also has the ability to be vulnerable with me… I feel safe with my husband. I wish that for everyone.”

Recalling the heartbreaking time their daughter Malti Marie was born prematurely, Priyanka revealed how Nick gave her strength.

“I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don't know what to do.’ And he's like, ‘Just get into the car with me.’”

“And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she's never been without one of us, ever,” she said.


More From Entertainment:

Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'

Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'
Jonathan Majors agrees to order of protection for alleged victim: Deets inside

Jonathan Majors agrees to order of protection for alleged victim: Deets inside
Angelina Jolie debuts dramatic new blonde-ombre hair

Angelina Jolie debuts dramatic new blonde-ombre hair

Rihanna becomes voiceover artist for 'The Smurfs' new movie

Rihanna becomes voiceover artist for 'The Smurfs' new movie
Hugh Grant calls out The Sun for ‘using the law’ to ‘conceal’ illegal acts

Hugh Grant calls out The Sun for ‘using the law’ to ‘conceal’ illegal acts
Kim Kardashian family wants her to move on after Pete Davidson split video

Kim Kardashian family wants her to move on after Pete Davidson split

Pete Davidson showers praises on new flame Chase Sui Wonders: ‘She’s the best’ video

Pete Davidson showers praises on new flame Chase Sui Wonders: ‘She’s the best’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are '35%' compatible, says psychic: 'Mismatched pairing' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are '35%' compatible, says psychic: 'Mismatched pairing'
Meghan Markle signs with WME for representation: Details Inside video

Meghan Markle signs with WME for representation: Details Inside
Ed Sheeran sings at copyright trial

Ed Sheeran sings at copyright trial
Dolly Parton to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards

Dolly Parton to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards
The Kardashians season 3 trailer - Kim calls out Kanye West’s 'lies' video

The Kardashians season 3 trailer - Kim calls out Kanye West’s 'lies'