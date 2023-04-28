Kate Middleton wants to ‘mend’ Prince William, Harry

Kate Middleton is reportedly hoping to improve the relationship that exists between Prince William and Prince Harry.



Royal commentator Shannon Felton Spence issued these claims and revelations.

Her admissions were shared during a chat with Fox News Digital.

There, she admitted, “Catherine wants to mend the relationship between brothers," and seems pretty adamant on doing so.

The reason being, “her own family is very close and has a tight-knit unit that includes the spouses and children of each of the Middleton siblings."

Plus, in Kate's eyes "no one enjoys being estranged from people who they care for.”