Prince Harry ‘needs to learn’ that ‘passion doesn’t equal truth’

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry for behaving like some sort of “a conspiracist high on his beloved ayahuasca and the rich fumes of hubris.



Commentator Jan Moir made these admissions and claims.

Moir began the chat by questioning, “It is the monarchy, more than anything else, that his actions damage the most.”

Moir also added, “Boom, boom, boom goes the ordnance from Harry’s cannons of wrath, straight through the castle ramparts and into the inner sanctum, imploding any remnants of family calm before the big day.”

“At a time when Charles and Camilla need it least, he has dragged the embarrassing memory of Tampongate back into the public arena and also suggested that Prince William agreed a settlement with NGN.”

“Like a conspiracist high on his beloved ayahuasca and the rich fumes of hubris, the Duke of Sussex went on to allege in court this week that a secret pact exists between senior members of the Royal Family and newspaper bosses.”

“This seems to be news to absolutely everyone except Harry, although he provided little of the density of detail that might helpfully support such a notion.”

“Not for the first time it crossed my mind that just because Harry passionately believes something does not necessarily mean that it is true.”