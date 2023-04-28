 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fugees rapper Pras found guilty of multimillion-dollar political conspiracies

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Fugees rapper Pras found guilty of multimillion-dollar political conspiracies
Fugees rapper Pras found guilty of multimillion-dollar political conspiracies

A jury has found Pras Michel, a member of the Fugees, guilty of all 10 counts related to a political conspiracy that spanned two presidencies.

Michel was accused of funneling money from a Malaysian financer Low Taek Jho to Barack Obama's 2012 reelection campaign through straw donors, and then attempting to obstruct a Justice Department investigation and influence an extradition case on behalf of China under the Trump administration.

The trial also included testimonies from actor Leonardo DiCaprio as well as US attorney general Jeff Sessions.

The lawyer for the Grammy-winning rapper stated in his defense that 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees merely wished to make money and followed poor legal advice.

Michel also stated under oath in his defense that he accepted millions of dollars from Low just to arrange a photo op with Obama in 2012.

Michel declined to remark on the verdict. However, his attorney revealed that the rapper was “extremely disappointed” in the conclusion of the case and intends to appeal.

“This is not over,” attorney David Kenner said. “I remain very, very confident we will ultimately prevail.”

More From Entertainment:

Shakira dating Alejandro Sanz after breaking up with Gerard Pique?

Shakira dating Alejandro Sanz after breaking up with Gerard Pique?
Priyanka Chopra on hard time after premature birth of Malti Marie: 'I was so close to losing her' video

Priyanka Chopra on hard time after premature birth of Malti Marie: 'I was so close to losing her'
Megyn Kelly explains why she thinks no’s one going to hire Don Lemon

Megyn Kelly explains why she thinks no’s one going to hire Don Lemon
David Beckham feels less appreciated by Victoria as he talks of struggles with OCD video

David Beckham feels less appreciated by Victoria as he talks of struggles with OCD
Bradley Cooper gets emotional watching 'Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3'

Bradley Cooper gets emotional watching 'Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3'
Eva Green wins legal fight against Hollywood company over collapsed movie

Eva Green wins legal fight against Hollywood company over collapsed movie
Kylie Jenner admits 'I don't want my daughter to do things I did'

Kylie Jenner admits 'I don't want my daughter to do things I did'
Jennifer Lopez reinvents ‘old Hollywood glam’ in new pictures

Jennifer Lopez reinvents ‘old Hollywood glam’ in new pictures
'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel

'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel
Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover

Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover
Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'

Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'
Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is ‘most secure man’ she’s ever been with video

Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is ‘most secure man’ she’s ever been with