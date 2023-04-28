Fugees rapper Pras found guilty of multimillion-dollar political conspiracies

A jury has found Pras Michel, a member of the Fugees, guilty of all 10 counts related to a political conspiracy that spanned two presidencies.

Michel was accused of funneling money from a Malaysian financer Low Taek Jho to Barack Obama's 2012 reelection campaign through straw donors, and then attempting to obstruct a Justice Department investigation and influence an extradition case on behalf of China under the Trump administration.

The trial also included testimonies from actor Leonardo DiCaprio as well as US attorney general Jeff Sessions.

The lawyer for the Grammy-winning rapper stated in his defense that 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees merely wished to make money and followed poor legal advice.

Michel also stated under oath in his defense that he accepted millions of dollars from Low just to arrange a photo op with Obama in 2012.

Michel declined to remark on the verdict. However, his attorney revealed that the rapper was “extremely disappointed” in the conclusion of the case and intends to appeal.

“This is not over,” attorney David Kenner said. “I remain very, very confident we will ultimately prevail.”