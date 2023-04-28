David Beckham feels less appreciated by Victoria as he talks of struggles with OCD

File Footage

David Beckham got candid about his struggles with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) as he said that he does not feel much appreciated over his cleaning habit by wife Victoria Beckham.

The former football legend will speak in detail about his lifelong OCD struggles which makes him spend hours cleaning his entire home before going to bed at night in upcoming Netflix series.

Beckham said he cleans the candles, washes the cups and plates and even turn the lights on the right setting before sleeping as he hates it if he sees dirty crockery in the morning.

“I clean it so well, I'm not sure it's actually appreciated so much by my wife, in all honesty,” Beckham says in new footage from the forthcoming show.

“The fact that when everyone's in bed I then go around, clean the candles, turn the lights on to the right setting, make sure everywhere is tidy.

“I hate coming down in the morning and there's cups and plates and, you know, bowls. It's tiring going around every single candle cleaning it.

Beckham continued: “I clip the candle wax, I clean the glass, that's my pet hate, the smoke around the inside of a candle… I know, it's weird.”

To this, his Victoria Beckham tells the crew, “He's just so perfect,” before telling David Beckham he is “appreciated.”

However, the famous athlete jokes with the production team, “Don't believe that for a second. She sounds so sarcastic when she says it.”



