Royals
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Harry, Meghan 'in really good place' amid war with Royal family: Gayle King

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Gayle King threw praises on pals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle over their decision about King Charles coronation. 

The journalist said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the “best decision” that Harry will attend the event but Meghan will stay with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“I think Meghan and Harry should do what’s best for them,” Gayle told Us Weekly. “Clearly they know what’s going on in their family life. They know what’s going on over there.”

CBS Mornings co-host further made it clear that she does not give any kind of advice to the California-based Royal couple regarding their relationship with the Royal family.

“They consult me about nothing when it comes to that or anything for that matter,” she added. “I think they make the decision that’s best for them. But I think — as [far as] his dad — I’m glad he’s going.”

Following months of speculations, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry will be flying to UK to attend the new monarch’s crowning ceremony while Meghan will stay in California.

King said Harry and Meghan are in “a really good place” amid their ongoing feud with the Duke’s family. “You’ve seen the two of them together and I know what they have is really true-blue,” she said.

“And it’s good to see the happiness that they give each other,” the journalist gushed about the duo. 

