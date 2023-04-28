 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian expected to make headlines with her outfit at Met Gala

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

File Footage 

Kim Kardashian expected to turn heads at this year’s Met Gala with her outfit just like last year, claimed PR expert.

The Skims founder will be wearing "one of the most talked about outfits" of the night after making headlines with her with her Marilyn Monroe's iconic gold dress last year.

"Kim Kardashian has been many things on the Met Gala carpet, but she's never been boring,” PR expert Mayah Riaz spilt to The Mirror.

"From the 'wet dress' in 2019 to last year's Marilyn Monroe gown, we know Kim's outfit is going to be one of the most talked about outfits. There is no doubt about this.

"This year guests have to dress in honour of Karl Lagerfeld and I'm sure Kim will be paying her own homage to this," she added.

After months of speculations The Kardashians star won’t be attending this year’s star-studded bash, she finally took to social media to confirm her appearance.

"Now that it has been confirmed that Kim is attending, we can expect the media attention along with the drama to continue,” the expert said.

"I imagine that Kim will be pictured alone, despite her sister Kendall rumoured to be attending,” Riaz said. "Kim always poses alone on the Met red carpet, unless she's in a relationship, then she poses with her partner.”

"However, if she has been secretly dating someone then the Met red carpet will be a great way her introducing her partner to the world. Which will be guaranteed to get her the column inches - something she excels in."

More From Entertainment:

Shakira dating Alejandro Sanz after breaking up with Gerard Pique?

Shakira dating Alejandro Sanz after breaking up with Gerard Pique?
Priyanka Chopra on hard time after premature birth of Malti Marie: 'I was so close to losing her' video

Priyanka Chopra on hard time after premature birth of Malti Marie: 'I was so close to losing her'
Megyn Kelly explains why she thinks no’s one going to hire Don Lemon

Megyn Kelly explains why she thinks no’s one going to hire Don Lemon
David Beckham feels less appreciated by Victoria as he talks of struggles with OCD video

David Beckham feels less appreciated by Victoria as he talks of struggles with OCD
Bradley Cooper gets emotional watching 'Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3'

Bradley Cooper gets emotional watching 'Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3'
Eva Green wins legal fight against Hollywood company over collapsed movie

Eva Green wins legal fight against Hollywood company over collapsed movie
Fugees rapper Pras found guilty of multimillion-dollar political conspiracies

Fugees rapper Pras found guilty of multimillion-dollar political conspiracies
Kylie Jenner admits 'I don't want my daughter to do things I did'

Kylie Jenner admits 'I don't want my daughter to do things I did'
Jennifer Lopez reinvents ‘old Hollywood glam’ in new pictures

Jennifer Lopez reinvents ‘old Hollywood glam’ in new pictures
'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel

'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel
Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover

Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover
Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'

Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'