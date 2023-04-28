Kim Kardashian expected to make headlines with her outfit at Met Gala

File Footage

Kim Kardashian expected to turn heads at this year’s Met Gala with her outfit just like last year, claimed PR expert.



The Skims founder will be wearing "one of the most talked about outfits" of the night after making headlines with her with her Marilyn Monroe's iconic gold dress last year.

"Kim Kardashian has been many things on the Met Gala carpet, but she's never been boring,” PR expert Mayah Riaz spilt to The Mirror.

"From the 'wet dress' in 2019 to last year's Marilyn Monroe gown, we know Kim's outfit is going to be one of the most talked about outfits. There is no doubt about this.

"This year guests have to dress in honour of Karl Lagerfeld and I'm sure Kim will be paying her own homage to this," she added.

After months of speculations The Kardashians star won’t be attending this year’s star-studded bash, she finally took to social media to confirm her appearance.

"Now that it has been confirmed that Kim is attending, we can expect the media attention along with the drama to continue,” the expert said.

"I imagine that Kim will be pictured alone, despite her sister Kendall rumoured to be attending,” Riaz said. "Kim always poses alone on the Met red carpet, unless she's in a relationship, then she poses with her partner.”

"However, if she has been secretly dating someone then the Met red carpet will be a great way her introducing her partner to the world. Which will be guaranteed to get her the column inches - something she excels in."